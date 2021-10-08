Man Shot Dead In Parked Car In Central PA

A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex Dauphin County, on Thursday night, according to police.

Keshawn Maurice Carter, 20, of Lower Paxton, was still in a car outside his residence when he was fatally shot in front of witnesses, according to the Dauphin County coroner.

The shooting happened at East Park Gardens along the 200 block of Francis Cadden Parkway around 9 p.m.

Witnesses at the scene told police they heard gunshots, and saw suspects running from the scene on foot, while other suspects left the scene in a vehicle.

No suspects have been arrested.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Swatara Township police at 717-564-2550.

