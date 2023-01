A 47-year-old man is missing, police in Harrisburg announced on Wednesday, January 25.

Juan Montanez-Aponte, of Harrisburg, has not been seen or heard from since Jan. 12.

"His family is concerned for his health and well-being," the police state in the release.

Anyone with information on Montanez-Aponte's whereabouts has been asked to contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-558-6900.

