A fire in central Pennsylvania has left one man dead.

Craig W. Main, 69, of the 100 block of Landshill Lane in Harrisburg, died in a fire at his home on Monday around 2:30 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police Trooper Megan Ammerman.

He was the sole occupant of the home, according to the release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

