Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Breaking News: Wanted Drunk Parolee Leads Police On Pursuit In Central PA
News

Man Killed In Broad Daylight Near Pennsylvania State Capitol

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The intersection of Walnut and 13th streets in Harrisburg.
The intersection of Walnut and 13th streets in Harrisburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man was shot dead in the street in sight of the Pennsylvania State Capitol Building on Wednesday, July 6, authorities say.

The shooting happened near the intersection of 13th and Walnut streets (where Walnut becomes State Street) around 2 p.m., according to a Harrisburg City spokesperson. 

"The shooter is in custody," the spokesperson says.

Adding, that "there is no danger to the public."

No additional information was available regarding this deadly shooting.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.