Man Killed In Broad Daylight Near Pennsylvania State Capitol

A man was shot dead in the street in sight of the Pennsylvania State Capitol Building on Wednesday, July 6, authorities say.

The shooting happened near the intersection of 13th and Walnut streets (where Walnut becomes State Street) around 2 p.m., according to a Harrisburg City spokesperson.

"The shooter is in custody," the spokesperson says.

Adding, that "there is no danger to the public."

No additional information was available regarding this deadly shooting.

