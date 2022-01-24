Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
News

Man Killed, Firefighter Injured In Central PA House Fire (Video, Photos)

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
500 block of Water Street in Royalton.
500 block of Water Street in Royalton. Photo Credit: Google Maps; Facebook (Middletown volunteer fire department)

A man has died and a firefighter has been hospitalized due toa house fire in central Pennsylvania on Sunday night, authorities say.

Crews were called to the fire in the 500 Block of Water Street in Royalton shortly after 9 p.m., according to fire officials.

One man, related to the homeowners, died at the scene, according to the Dauphin County coroner's office and fire officials.

"While firefighters were inside the structure fighting the fire, the second floor collapsed on a Middletown firefighter entrapping him. The fire rescuers had to use saws to free the entrapped fire fighter. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment," Royalton Borough Mayor James Fry said in a statement.

The injured firefighter was from Company 88 according to Progress Fire 32.

Officials continue to investigate this fire.

This was the third fatal fire in central Pennsylvania in a week. Two people died in a fire in Lancaster County last Monday, and a 100-year-old man died in a fire in Biglerville, Adams County last Thursday.

The community is already mourning its loss and praying for the firefighter's speedy recovery, according to social media post.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.