Man Hospitalized After Attempting To Rape Family Member In Harrisburg

A Swatara Township man has been hospitalized following an attempted incestual sexual assault incident, according to Swatara Township police.

Police were called to a report of an assault with a knife at the Bistline House located at 1291 South 28th Street on Friday at approximately 3:20 p.m.

Upon arrival police found two people with knife wounds--the man's wounds were life threatening.

The man was treated by the officers at the scene by life saving measures.

Emergency Medical Service workers arrived shortly after the officers and continued to provide treatment.

One person was immediately arrested and the other person was taken to the hospital.

When the incident was first reported over the weekend charges were pending the completion of medical care of the injured person.

Maurice Shardel Sellers, 32, of Swatara Township, has been identified as the man who suffered life-threatening wounds.

Police believe Sellers, "attempted to sexually assault a family member by force during which he sustained cuts and lacerations by the Victims through actions that occurred during their self defense."

He has been charged with the following, according to police:

Rape Forcible Compulsion

Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

Indecent Assault by Forcible Compulsion

Terroristic Threats

Indecent Exposure

Sellers remains in the hospital and will be arraigned following his release from a local hospital.

All persons involved in this incident have been identified and there is no threat to the public.

The age, gender and familial relationship of the attempted rape suspect has not been released.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Eric Morris at 717-564-2550 or emorris@swatarapolice.org.

