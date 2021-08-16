Man Fleeing At 100 MPH ID-ed As Wanted Criminal Following Fatal Crash Along I-81 In Harrisburg

A man who died while fleeing from police, at speeds greater than 100 mph, was wanted on multiple charges, Lower Paxton Township police say.

Christopher Robert Bower, 35, of Lancaster County, died in a crash on North Mountain Road at Interstate 81 while fleeing from police on Friday just before 7 p.m.

"The men and women of the Lower Paxton Township Emergency Services extend their condolences to Mr. Bower’s family and friends for what is sure to be a difficult time for each of them," the police said in a statement on Monday.

Bower was operating a 2007 Dodge Caliber SUV with an expired PA Inspection Sticker when he noticed a nearby police car had begun following him.

Bower accelerated and entered.the ramp from North Mountain Road to Interstate 81 Southbound.

The officer followed him, turning on his lights in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop.

After 2.2 miles along interstate 81 Southbound of alluding police.

Bower plowed through the grass median at speeds of more than 50 mph and joined I-81 going the opposite direction at the Colonial Road overpass.

He continued another 2 miles until he exited at North Mountain Road, where he crashed into a truck tractor.

When he switched to I-81 northbound officers had stopped pursuing him.

Bower’s license was under suspension until 2025 and he was wanted on multiple active warrants out for his arrest at the time of the fatal crash.

The warrants of arrest were for the following:

Failure to Appear for a Theft by Deception/False Impression

DUI-controlled substance

Synthetic Narcotic Sales

His driving record includes the following charges:

Obedience to traffic control devices Speeding (2 instances)

Driving while suspended or revoked (numerous instances)

Leaving the Scene of an accident DUI- involving a controlled substance (multiple times)

His Criminal History includes the following:

Forgery

Theft by Deception

Receiving Stolen Property (M1)

Retail Theft (misdemeanor)

Burglary (F1)

Criminal Trespass (F2)

Theft by unlawful taking (M1)

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (M2)

Criminal Conspiracy to commit robbery (F1)

Access device fraud (F3)

Persons not to possess a firearm (F2)

Carrying a firearm without a license (F3)

Receiving Stolen Property (F2)

DUI (misdemeanor)

DUI crash with damage to attended vehicle (M3)

Drug Paraphernalia (misdemeanor) - Possession of a controlled substance

Aggravated Assault (F1)

DUI Drugs

Fleeing or attempting to elude police (June 2021)

Bad Checks Out of State Criminal

Flight to avoid a police officer

Reckless Operation of a Vehicle

The Dauphin County Accident Reconstruction Team continues their investigation into the fatal crash and an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

His vehicle has been impounded pending a vehicle search.

"Pease remember that both the officer and the individual encountered by the police can escalate or de-escalate a situation, as it is a two-way street," police stated in their summation. "We continue to implore every person to merely comply, cooperate with the officer, and work with the officer to peacefully resolve the situation. Our justice system will afford every individual the right to (plead) their innocence, if they are claiming the same, at a formal hearing, in front of a judge or jury, not in a reckless manner that places their life, the lives of innocent bystanders or the officer’s lives at risk."

The operator of the tractor-trailer was transported by EMS to UPMC Osteopathic Hospital for evaluation of minor injuries. Their status is unknown.

