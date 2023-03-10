'Male Exotic Dancer' Arrested For Homicide Attempt In Harrisburg: Authorities

Someone was sitting in their car when a self-described "male exotic dancer" opened fire at them on Saturday, March 4, 2023, around 9 p.m., authorities say.

David Anthony Chase, 35, of Harrisburg was arrested in connection with the shooting in the 200 block of Verbeke Street, Harrisburg on Thursday, March 9, City Police say.

The driver was the only person in the car when it was shot multiple times, according to the police release. During the investigation, multiple spent shell casings were recovered in the area of Verbeke and Susquehanna streets.

Chase was spotted on multiple cameras in the area of the shooting, according to the police.

He was charged with the following according to his latest court docket:

Criminal Attempt - Criminal Homicide

Possession Of Firearm Prohibited

Firearms Not To Be Carried Without License

Propel Missile Into Occupied Vehicles

Crim Mischief/Damage Property Intent, Reckless, Or Negligent

Recklessly Endangering Another Person

Unlawful To Fire Any Weapon/Firearm/rocket In City

He has a serious record in the county in connection with a robbery and assault in 2005, but even though he was sentenced to a minimum of five years in prison he served less than 40 days, court records show. In 2018, he was also caught with an illegal firearm and sentenced to a minimum of three years in prison but served less than a year and a half, according to additional court records.

His preliminary hearing in this shooting is set before Magisterial District Judge Barbara W. Pianka on March 29 at 8:30 a.m., as detailed in his most recent court docket. He will remain in the Dauphin County Prison at least until then as he has been denied bail during his preliminary arraignment also held before the Honorable Judge Pianka, the docket shows.

Chase started his job as a "male exotic dancer" in April 2021, according to his social media.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.

