Lower Paxton Twp. Mom Wanted For Abusing Child Under 6 Years Old: Authorities

Up to a $2,000 reward is being offered for a central Pennsylvania mom who is accused of abusing a child under the age of six, authorities say.

22-year-old Ayanna Giselle Thompson of Lower Paxton Township is wanted on a warrant issued on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to a release by area police on Monday, Nov. 14.

Details about the incident the charges stem from were not immediately available when Daily Voice inquired but DV staff has requested a copy of the criminal complaint from the office of Magisterial District Judge Joseph S. Lindsey who has been assigned the case.

Thompson is wanted on felony charges of Aggravated Assault - Victim Less Than 6 and Defendant 18 or older and Endangering Welfare of Children - Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, according to her court docket.

She is the mother of toddler under the age of four, based on her social media accounts where she has shared videos of her son hitting himself and photos of him holding a toy gun, with no context given.

"There is a possible reward up to $2,000 through the Dauphin County Crime Stoppers Program with information leading to the apprehension of Ayanna Giselle Thompson," the police state in the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Dan Smeck at 717-554-1341 or submit an anonymous tip.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.