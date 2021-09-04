Jury Convicts Harrisburg Man Of 3 Rapes

Dauphin County jury convicted a Harrisburg man of raping three women between 2016 and 2017 following a three-day trial.

Sage Ifill, 28, was found guilty of multiple counts of felony rape.

The first rape he was found guilty of dates back to Oct. 16, 2016.

Ifill raped a unconscious woman during a late night gathering at a home on Hummel Street in the City of Harrisburg, according to police.

The woman had passed out from drinking too much alcohol and reported the sexual assault to the hospital, but she declined to report it to the police at the out of embarrassment, say police.

The women reported her 2016 sexual assault to police in December of 2017, after learning of the defendant’s arrest for raping two other women on October 16, 2017—exactly one year after her assault.

The 2017 rapes occurred in Lower Paxton Township, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney.

Two women returned to one of their homes with the defendant after drinking at a bar. Both gave statements that they became increasingly impaired—to the point that one of the victims became sick, according to the DA.

After both women were asleep in separate rooms, the defendant sexually assaulted each them each as they slept. Both woman reported the rapes to police the next day.

“The remarkable courage of the three women. It was very difficult for them to talk about the assaults, but their testimony was extremely compelling. We appreciate the work of this jury that brought them a sense of closure and justice in a difficult case,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Gettle after she announced the conviction.

Ifill will be sentenced on July 26, according to court documents.

In accordance with Megan’s Law, the judge in charge of the sentencing has ordered an assessment by the Megan’s Law Board and revoked the defendant’s bail.

He will remain in the Dauphin County Prison until sentencing.

