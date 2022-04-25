Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice

Jamaican Man Refused To Take COVID-19 Test To Prevent Deportation: Indictment By PA Grand Jury

Jillian Pikora
Gavel
Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

A 32-year-old Jamaican man who refused to take a COVID-19 test, has been indicted by a grand jury at the Middle Court of Pennsylvania, according to a release by the US Attorney’s Office.

Cleon Ainsworth Samuels, was indicted on Apr. 20, after he was ordered to be deported but "knowingly took steps to prevent his own removal by failing to allow collection of a COVID-19 test which is necessary for air travel to effectuate his removal from the United States," according to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus.

This matter was investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Joanne M. Sanderson, according to the release.

Samuels faces a maximum penalty of four years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

