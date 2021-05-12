Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Inmate Arrested 1 Week Ago Found Dead In Pennsylvania County Prison Cell

Jillian Pikora
Kyle Joseph Nadwodny in 2015. Photo Credit: Kyle Nadwodny Facebook
Dauphin County Prison. Photo Credit: Dauphin County Prison

A Dauphin County prisoner-- who only was arrested and arraigned one week ago--was found dead in his cell Wednesday morning, according to county officials.

Kyle Joseph Nadwodny, 37 of Harrisburg, was found tied to his bedding around 3 a.m. by a cellmate who alerted a corrections officer for help, as stated in an official release from the county.

“Video and other information indicates corrections officers had conducted cell block walk-throughs throughout the night,” officials said in a statement.

A Dauphin County Deputy Coroner pronounced him dead at the prison.

Nadwodny was incarcerated May 5.

He was being held on 25 counts of disseminating photographs or film of child sex acts, 31 counts of possession of child pornography and criminal use of communication facility.

He was held in lieu of $150,000 in bail, according to court documents. His preliminary hearing was originally scheduled for May 27.

He also had pending charges in Chester County.

An investigation into this death is on-going, but officials believe he hanged himself.

This is the second inmate death at the prison in the last 43 days. Ke'Juan R. Cooke, 19 of Harrisburg, was found unresponsive in his cell on March 30.

Dauphin County Prison has a high prison inmate death rate with the most deaths per 1,000 inmates statewide in 2019, according to a years-long Reuters investigation.

