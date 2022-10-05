Infant 'Suffered Serious Physical Injuries' At The Hands Of PA Caretaker Police Allege

A 1-year-old has "suffered serious physical injuries," after being left in the care of a 22-year-old in central Pennsylvania, police say.

Rolando Cruz-Castro, was watching the baby before it was found with the injuries around 10 a.m. on Monday, May 9, Harrisburg police say.

Cruz-Castro is wanted on charges of Aggravated Assault and Endangering the Welfare of Children, police and court records show.

Anyone with information on Cruz-Castro's whereabouts is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.

