Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
News

Infant 'Suffered Serious Physical Injuries' At The Hands Of PA Caretaker Police Allege

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Rolando Cruz-Castro
Rolando Cruz-Castro Photo Credit: Harrisburg Bureau of police

A 1-year-old has "suffered serious physical injuries," after being left in the care of a 22-year-old in central Pennsylvania, police say. 

Rolando Cruz-Castro, was watching the baby before it was found with the injuries around 10 a.m. on Monday, May 9, Harrisburg police say. 

Cruz-Castro is wanted on charges of Aggravated Assault and Endangering the Welfare of Children, police and court records show. 

Anyone with information on Cruz-Castro's whereabouts is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.