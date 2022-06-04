Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice
News

Incarcerated PA Dad, 20, Killed Two-Month-Old Son, Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Fonte Dupree Carrier
Fonte Dupree Carrier Photo Credit: Susquehanna Township PD

A 20-year-old dad— who was already serving jail time— has been accused of killing his infant son, police say.

Fonte Dupree Carrier of Houtzdale supposedly endangered his two-month-old son causing his death, on May 10, 2021, Susquehanna Township police say and court records confirm.

He was charged on Mar. 11, 2022 and arraigned for Criminal Homicide and Endangering Welfare of Children on Apr. 5, according to the police release and court records.

He was denied bail due to "the seriousness of the charges and unbailable offense," Magisterial District Judge Marian Urrutia states in court documents.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Judge Ureutia at 1:10 p.m. on Apr. 28, court records show.

Carrier was serving a two-year sentence for Firearms Not To Be Carried Without A License at State Correctional Institution, Houtzdale which started in Aug. 2021 when these new charges were filed, according to court records.

