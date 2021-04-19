Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

'I'll Never Ride Again,' PA Sen. Mike Regan Says After Motorcycle Crash Nearly Paralyzes Him

Pennsylvania State Senator Mike Regan in June 2019. Photo Credit: Senator Mike Regan PA Website

Nearly a month after a almost fatal motorcycle crash, Pennsylvania Senator Mike Regan returned to the senate floor, reports PennLive.

Regan, 59 of York -- who represents Cumberland and York counties --now walks with a limp using a cane, after the crash on South Mountain Road on March 21.

The senator believes his crash was due to an overinflated rear tire on his motorcycle that caused the bike to slide out from under him as he went around a curve. The police have not released an official cause of the accident.

His left leg was pinned between the bumper of a passing vehicle and his bike, he said. When he went to lift his leg his foot felt “like nothing was holding it. I got scared.”

Regan underwent multiple surgeries and was released from inpatient treatment after four days.

His doctors encouraged him to “walk as long as he can stand it,” and as of Monday that was about an hour and a half until the throbbing and swelling got to be too much.

Doctors told Regan he would need six weeks to recover from the surgery to insert a metal rod in his left left and the less severe break in his right leg but “it was my goal to shorten that.” When he was first released he was using a walker “but that’s not my style” and switched to the cane, he said.

The senate is still allowing remote committee meetings through May 31, and no full day sessions on floor have occurred since the day of the crash.

When is he returning to the back of a hog? “I think I’m done with that. It’s been a lifelong affliction. I got my first bike when I was 10 years old. I’m not afraid. It’s just that I’m getting too old to be sitting on the couch for a month at a time.”

