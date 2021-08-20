'I Know My Attacker' Rape Victim Tells Police In Dauphin

A woman told police in Dauphin County she was raped and she knew her attacker, according to Lower Paxton Township police.

Randy Rados Jr., 24, was arrested on Thursday in connection to that rape, the day after a warrant was issued.

Rados has been charged with the following:

F1 Rape Forcible Compulsion

F1 Involuntary Deviant Sexual Intercourse Forcible Compulsion

F1 Involuntary Deviant Sexual Intercourse Forcible Compulsion

F1 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference

F2 Strangulation - Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck

F3 Criminal Use Of Communication Facility

F1 Intimate With Victim - Refrain From Report

Rados was held in the Dauphin County prison in lieu of $350,000.00 bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 8 at 10:15 a.m.

Rados has a history of violent behavior. In 2017, he made headlines for violently attacking his own father, an attack which included placing his father in a choke hold, according to court documents.

