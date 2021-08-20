Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp


'I Know My Attacker' Rape Victim Tells Police In Dauphin

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
Randy Todd Rados Jr.
Randy Todd Rados Jr. Photo Credit: Lower Paxton Township police

A woman told police in Dauphin County she was raped and she knew her attacker, according to Lower Paxton Township police.

Randy Rados Jr., 24, was arrested on Thursday in connection to that rape, the day after a warrant was issued.

Rados has been charged with the following:

  • F1 Rape Forcible Compulsion
  • F1 Involuntary Deviant Sexual Intercourse Forcible Compulsion
  • F1 Involuntary Deviant Sexual Intercourse Forcible Compulsion
  • F1 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference
  • F2 Strangulation - Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck
  • F3 Criminal Use Of Communication Facility
  • F1 Intimate With Victim - Refrain From Report

Rados was held in the Dauphin County prison in lieu of $350,000.00 bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 8 at 10:15 a.m.

Rados has a history of violent behavior. In 2017, he made headlines for violently attacking his own father, an attack which included placing his father in a choke hold, according to court documents.

