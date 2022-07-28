Human Remains Found In Steelton (DEVELOPING)

A central Pennsylvania mayor says human remains have been found.

The remains were found in Steelton on Wednesday, July 27, according to a statement by Mayor Ciera Dent.

The state reads in part:

"Today human remains were found in the borough and we are working with the county and other agencies to hopefully bring closure to a family. This is an open investigation and as we get details we will share with the public."

Dent goes on to reminder the public that the news of the death or anyone hurt or in a life-threatening situation should not be shared be share on social media especially by posting pictures of that person as it "is distasteful to say the least."

She says she has worked to get the photos of these found remain "removed (from social media) out of respect for the family and to also give our officers and everyone involved the ability to investigate the case properly without outside interference."

The exact page that posted the images was not mentioned nor was the location where the remains were found.

This is a developing story.

