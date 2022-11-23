Homicide Investigation Into Thanksgiving Eve Shooting Outside Harrisburg Church: Police

One person has died following a shooting on Thanksgiving eve in Harrisburg, according to the police.

The Harrisburg Police were called to "a report of shots fired with a person struck" in the 1600 block of Park Street on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, around 4 p.m., as stated in a release by the department.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound(s), as detailed in the release.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to the release.

"An investigation was immediately initiated and is ongoing at this time," the police say.

A reward may be available for information leading to an arrest, the police noted.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. Tips and information can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website.

