Hit-Run Sends Pedestrian To Hershey Medical Center

One person was injured after a hit-and-run crash in South Hanover Township on Saturday, say Pennsylvania State Police.

A vehicle attempted to make a left turn onto North Hanover Street before colliding into an oncoming vehicle, leaving the roadway and hitting a pedestrian that was walking on the south side of Route 39 near the intersection with Hershey Road on Sunday around 11:30 p.m.

The pedestrian suffered a head laceration among other injuries.

The victim was transported to Hershey Medical Center.

They are listed in stable condition and are expected to recover.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.