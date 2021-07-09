High School In Dauphin County Closes After Multiple Teachers Test Positive For COVID-19

Seven teachers and counting have tested positive for coronavirus, leading one Dauphin County high school to return to online learning for the remainder of the week.

Upper Dauphin Area School district was hoping the high school would open normally after it postponed Friday night's football game.

Due to a combination of factors related to stadium conditions and public health concerns, the football game between... Posted by Upper Dauphin Area School District on Friday, September 3, 2021

By Monday, the school announced a one day return to virtual learning on it's Facebook page.

Within the past three days, the Upper Dauphin Area High School has had five teachers test positive for COVID and an... Posted by Upper Dauphin Area School District on Monday, September 6, 2021

But less than 24 hours later the school decided to close for the remainder of the week, citing more teacher's receiving positive test results.

Since yesterday, the number of teachers impacted by COVID-19 at our high school has increased from five to seven... Posted by Upper Dauphin Area School District on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

The school is continuing to have extracurricular activities, as the Department of Health allows extracurricular activities to continue during the virtual learning period unless the student positivity rate increases above the 5% threshold or the number of outbreaks exceeds 3.

After further consideration, UDAHS students will be permitted to participate in extra-curricular activities today... Posted by Upper Dauphin Area School District on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

If student infections rise, extracurricular activities will cease.

