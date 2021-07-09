High School In Dauphin County Closes After Multiple Teachers Test Positive For COVID-19

Seven teachers and counting have tested positive for coronavirus, leading one Dauphin County high school to return to online learning for the remainder of the week.
Upper Dauphin Area School district was hoping the high school would open normally after it postponed Friday night's football game.
By Monday, the school announced a one day return to virtual learning on it's Facebook page.
But less than 24 hours later the school decided to close for the remainder of the week, citing more teacher's receiving positive test results.
The school is continuing to have extracurricular activities, as the Department of Health allows extracurricular activities to continue during the virtual learning period unless the student positivity rate increases above the 5% threshold or the number of outbreaks exceeds 3.
If student infections rise, extracurricular activities will cease.
