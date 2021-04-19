Hershey Fire Crews Battle Brush, Boat Fire Along Swatara Creek

Crews in Hershey battled a large brush fire along the banks of Swatara Creek on Sunday.

Multiple fire crews were called--including boats from Hummelstown--to battle the blaze around 12 a.m. Monday morning.

Here’s a video of what we’re up against. Access is extremely difficult then factor in night operations and a fire that’s easily 800’ back a very narrow steep pathway. Fire crews are now advancing a handline back to the fire and will deploy water from the train bridge pic.twitter.com/dCVB1d2hzS — Hershey Fire Department (@HersheyFire) April 19, 2021

The fire mainly affected debris along the banks, “The fire is deeply seated in the debris,” Hershey Volunteer Fire Company said.

No one was injured and the fire was put out early Monday morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

