Hershey Fire Crews Battle Brush, Boat Fire Along Swatara Creek

Jillian Pikora
Fire along the banks of Swatara Creek.
Fire along the banks of Swatara Creek. Photo Credit: Hershey Volunteer Fire Company Facebook

Crews in Hershey battled a large brush fire along the banks of Swatara Creek on Sunday.

Multiple fire crews were called--including boats from Hummelstown--to battle the blaze around 12 a.m. Monday morning.

The fire mainly affected debris along the banks, “The fire is deeply seated in the debris,” Hershey Volunteer Fire Company said.

No one was injured and the fire was put out early Monday morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

