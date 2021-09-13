HBO's Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Features Central Pennsylvania Local News Station

HBO's Last Week Tonight With John Oliver loves local news but the show also loves to hate on local news, and this time one central Pennsylvania broadcast team member was part of the joke.

One of the shows segments, Now This, typically showcases a humorous moment of local broadcast news.

The show also has strong feelings about pumpkin spice flavored items, and has a recurring bit on the subject dating back to 2014, according to Time.

Pumpkin spice. Why? John Oliver investigates. Well, he doesn't really investigate. He says things about it, though! LastWeekTonight

This time when the show expressed those feelings while razzing local television station abc27.

Last Week Tonight featuring abc27. HBO Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

During some banter on a morning broadcast, Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder mentioned he has been asked what is in pumpkin spice and he tells the audience, he doesn't care.

"YES!!!" the over voice first responded when the Chief Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder said he didn't care what is in pumpkin spice. HBO's Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The ominous over voice is elated.

"NOBODY CARES!!!!!" the over voice says. HBO's Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The abc27 portion of the Now This segment ends when the voice over swears at Finkenbinder and calls him a "nerd."

The last screen displayed when the over voice blasts abc27 Chief Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder. HBO's Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The entire bit ends when the over voice learns of about Bud Light Pumpkin Spice Seltzer and the voice actor gets sad and leaves.

The seltzer is not a joke, according to USA Today.

Daily Voice has reached out to abc27 and Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder for a comment an did not receive and immediate response.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.