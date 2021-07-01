Harrisburg Woman Dies Days After Being Shot Along With Her Son, 6 While Sitting On Her Porch

A 28-year-old woman has died after she was shot while sitting on her front porch with her 6-year-old son, according to area police.

She died from her injuries while being treated at a local hospital where her son was being treated-- he has been released.

Their identities have not been made public.

This is the eighth fatal shooting in Harrisburg this year.

The mother and son were shot in the 1400 block of berryhill Road on Monday around 7 p.m., as Daily Voice previously reported.

Police believe this was a stray bullet from a targeted shooting, conducted as a drive-by. The target was obviously missed as no other victims were reported.

Police continue to search for the suspect who was scene fled the scene in a white kia with a bullet hole in the driver's side rear door.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect is asked to contact police.

