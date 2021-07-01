Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
News

Harrisburg Woman Dies Days After Being Shot Along With Her Son, 6 While Sitting On Her Porch

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The 2016-20 Kia Optima with a bullet hole in the rear driver side door.
The 2016-20 Kia Optima with a bullet hole in the rear driver side door. Photo Credit: Harrisburg Police

A 28-year-old woman has died after she was shot while sitting on her front porch with her 6-year-old son, according to area police.

She died from her injuries while being treated at a local hospital where her son was being treated-- he has been released.

Their identities have not been made public.

This is the eighth fatal shooting in Harrisburg this year.

The mother and son were shot in the 1400 block of berryhill Road on Monday around 7 p.m., as Daily Voice previously reported.

Police believe this was a stray bullet from a targeted shooting, conducted as a drive-by. The target was obviously missed as no other victims were reported.

Police continue to search for the suspect who was scene fled the scene in a white kia with a bullet hole in the driver's side rear door.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect is asked to contact police.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.