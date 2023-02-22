Harrisburg Police Officer Caught Buying Cocaine In Sting Operation In Cumberland County: DA

A 28-year-old police officer with the Harrisburg Bureau of police has been caught buying what he thought was cocaine in an undercover sting in Cumberland County, authorities say.

Justin Thomas Taylor, was arrested during "a drug enforcement operation being run jointly by the Cumberland County and Dauphin County Drug Task Forces," as stated in a release by the Cumberland County District Attorney's office on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

Task Force Officers "learned that a police officer may be a customer of the person they were investigating for the sale of illegal drugs," during a warranted search on Feb. 16, 2023.

A sting was set up and "Taylor showed up at a designated time and place to purchase cocaine," on Feb. 19, as explained in the release.

Taylor was arrested after taking possession of the substance he believed to be cocaine and was charged with attempting to possess a controlled substance and the possession of drug paraphernalia.

“It is extremely disappointing anytime we encounter an officer who is breaking the law. It is a complete betrayal by the officer of the trust the public placed in him to uphold the law, not break it. Personally, I remember teaching this officer when he was brand new at the police academy. I always stress when teaching new officers, the importance of holding themselves and fellow officers to high ethical standards," Cumberland County District Attorney Seán M. McCormack McCormack said.

Taylor is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Kathryn H. Silcox on April 6, 2023, according to the DA's release.

"He is currently suspended without pay," City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel told Daily Voice.

