Harrisburg Man Imprisoned After 33-Hour Standoff Allegedly Attacks Inmate With Crate

Derrick Hutcherson, 36, shot his girlfriend in the head and held her grandmother and his child hostage for 33 hours last month-- now police say he attacked a fellow inmate with a milk crate.

During a morning pill call, Hutcherson threw a cup of water into the face of a Prima care medical employee while exiting his cell, then he pushed past the worker and a correctional officer to grab a milk crate and slam it down onto another inmate's neck on July 5 around 9 a.m., according to court records obtained and first reported by PennLive.

The other man suffered a cut and neck pain.

Detectives confirmed the events of the incident by watching bodycam footage of the correctional officer.

Hutcherson has been charged with a misdemeanor simple assault, according to court records.

He will remain in the Dauphin County prison in lieu of an additional $50,000-- his bail for the standoff was set at $3 million.

His preliminary hearing for this case in scheduled for Aug. 11 at 1:30 p.m.

