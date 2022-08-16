Harrisburg Man Goes Missing: Police

A 61-year-old Harrisburg man has been missing since Monday, August 15, according to area police.

Elmer Vargas, lives on Harrisburg's south side of Harrisburg, but he hasn't been seen since the evening hours on Monday, the police explained on a release in the afternoon of Tuesday, August 16.

Additional information about this situation or Vargas was not released.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Vargas is asked to contact the Harrisburg police, at 717-558-6900.

