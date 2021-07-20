Harrisburg Man, 34, Shooting At Neighbors Killed By State Police, Authorities Say

The Dauphin county coroner was called after Pennsylvania State police shot and killed a suspect, according to police.

Mitchell James Schuller, 34, was shooting into his Harrisburg neighbors' homes starting around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Schuller was killed when he refused to drop his gun and continued shooting on the 7000 block of Fishing Creek Valley Road, authorities said.

At least two people were injured by Schuller, police said.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing by the state police, the Criminal Investigations Unit and the Dauphin County District Attorney.

State police responded to Schuller's home four times in the last year for disturbance-related calls, PA State Trooper Megan Ammerman told PennLive.

