Harrisburg Dentist Arrested For Assaulting Women, Including Raping Girl, 15, Say Police

A Harrisburg dentist has been charged with raping a Snyder County teenager and assaulting her mother, according to local police.

Michael Boyd Damgaard, 33, pretended to be a younger man named “Dominik”-- contacting a 15-year-old girl on SnapChat and repeatedly assaulted her between May 12 and June 19 of 2020, according to court documents.

The girl claims he sent her a message threatening to kill her if she did not meet him June 19 in the woods off Bucksey Road; that day her mother saw her leaving the woods with him and notified Pennsylvania State police.

The mother tried to keep Damgaard at the scene but he allegedly punched her in the chest and ribs--dragged her a short distance--and fled the scene in his Audi, court documents.

Damgaard allegedly used a cellphone to record the sexual encounters with the girl. He also supposedly gave her marijuana and forced her to swallow what she believed to be a “morning after pill,” according to the court documents.

DNA evidence found on items owned by Damgaard suggests he did have sexual contact with the girl, say police.

Damgaard is facing 20 charges including luring a child into a vehicle and 13 felony charges for rape, assault, statutory sexual assault and charges related to the sexually images he allegedly captured on his phone, according to court records.

He has been released on $175,000 in bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 15.

Damgaard is listed as a dentist working at Colonial Dental Group on Linglestown Road in Harrisburg, according to the state dental association. He joined the Pennsylvania Dental Association in May 2019.

His license number is still registered with the state as of Friday.

