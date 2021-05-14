Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
News

Harrisburg Dentist Arrested For Assaulting Women, Including Raping Girl, 15, Say Police

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
The Colonial Dentist Group where Dr. Michael Damgaard worked, located on Linglestown Road in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
The Colonial Dentist Group where Dr. Michael Damgaard worked, located on Linglestown Road in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Colonial Dentist Group Facebook

A Harrisburg dentist has been charged with raping a Snyder County teenager and assaulting her mother, according to local police.

Michael Boyd Damgaard, 33, pretended to be a younger man named “Dominik”-- contacting a 15-year-old girl on SnapChat and repeatedly assaulted her between May 12 and June 19 of 2020, according to court documents.

The girl claims he sent her a message threatening to kill her if she did not meet him June 19 in the woods off Bucksey Road; that day her mother saw her leaving the woods with him and notified Pennsylvania State police.

The mother tried to keep Damgaard at the scene but he allegedly punched her in the chest and ribs--dragged her a short distance--and fled the scene in his Audi, court documents.

Damgaard allegedly used a cellphone to record the sexual encounters with the girl. He also supposedly gave her marijuana and forced her to swallow what she believed to be a “morning after pill,” according to the court documents.

DNA evidence found on items owned by Damgaard suggests he did have sexual contact with the girl, say police.

Damgaard is facing 20 charges including luring a child into a vehicle and 13 felony charges for rape, assault, statutory sexual assault and charges related to the sexually images he allegedly captured on his phone, according to court records.

He has been released on $175,000 in bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 15.

Damgaard is listed as a dentist working at Colonial Dental Group on Linglestown Road in Harrisburg, according to the state dental association. He joined the Pennsylvania Dental Association in May 2019.

His license number is still registered with the state as of Friday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.