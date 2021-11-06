Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
News

Harrisburg Area Burger King Struck By Lightning

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The Burger King on Paxton Street in Harrisburg.
The Burger King on Paxton Street in Harrisburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Equipment outages have been reported at a local Burger King due to a lightning strike, according to store management.

The Burger King in the 3200 block of Paxton Street was struck by lightning on Thursday night, say management.

The store did open as scheduled on Friday morning, but full functioning power has not returned to the location.

The broiler and the fry machine were still not operational, as of Friday afternoon.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.