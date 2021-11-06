Harrisburg Area Burger King Struck By Lightning

Equipment outages have been reported at a local Burger King due to a lightning strike, according to store management.

The Burger King in the 3200 block of Paxton Street was struck by lightning on Thursday night, say management.

The store did open as scheduled on Friday morning, but full functioning power has not returned to the location.

The broiler and the fry machine were still not operational, as of Friday afternoon.

