'Halloween-Style' Masked Armed Robber Holds Up Store In Dauphin County

It's not even Halloween, but this robber was all tricks and no treats at a Lower Paxton convenience store on Friday, according to area police.

Lower Paxton Township Police Department responded to a call of an armed robbery at the Quick In-&-Out Convenience store located at 4617 Locust Lane just after 8 p.m.

The suspect was spotted on CCTV wearing a "Halloween-style mask and displayed a dark colored semi-automatic handgun," police said.

A witness reported seeing the suspect flee in a dark colored vehicle, unknown make, model, or registration number.

How much money the robber stole was not made public.

Anybody with information is requested to contact Detective Gareth Kauffman at 717-657-5656 ext 1141, or email gkauffman@lowerpaxton-pa.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.