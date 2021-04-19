Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Dauphin Daily Voice
Gov. Tom Wolf Schedules Vaccine Appointment

Jillian Pikora
PA Gov. Tom Wolf
PA Gov. Tom Wolf Photo Credit: PA Gov. Tom Wolf

Gov. Tom Wolf has announced he will take his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, reports KDKA.

Gov. Wolf says he did not want to “butt in line,” but as vaccines among adults in the state rise and more appointments have become available, he is ready to roll up his sleeve.

Pennsylvania ranks tenth in the nation for vaccinations with 41% of Pennsylvanians having received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccines available.

Wolf did not say which vaccine he would be receiving.

