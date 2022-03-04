Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
News

GOTCHA! Missing Sex Offender Wanted For Megan's Law Violation Recaptured

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Larry Robert Williams
Larry Robert Williams Photo Credit: Highspire Borough police department

A Pennsylvania sex offender has been recaptured after he failed to comply with the terms of his probation.

Larry Robert Williams, 73, of Elizabethtown, was wanted for failure for Megan's Law violations, Highspire Borough police say.

Highspire police were made aware of the warrant for his arrest on Tuesday, Mar. 1, according to a release by the police.

He was captured in the morning of Friday, Mar. 4, police say.

He was charged with Failure to Comply With Registration of Sexual Offender Requirements, according to updated court records.

He is being held in the Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $40,000 in bail and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Kenneth A. Lenker at 9:15 a.m. on Mar. 15, court records show.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.