GOTCHA! Missing Sex Offender Wanted For Megan's Law Violation Recaptured

A Pennsylvania sex offender has been recaptured after he failed to comply with the terms of his probation.

Larry Robert Williams, 73, of Elizabethtown, was wanted for failure for Megan's Law violations, Highspire Borough police say.

Highspire police were made aware of the warrant for his arrest on Tuesday, Mar. 1, according to a release by the police.

He was captured in the morning of Friday, Mar. 4, police say.

He was charged with Failure to Comply With Registration of Sexual Offender Requirements, according to updated court records.

He is being held in the Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $40,000 in bail and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Kenneth A. Lenker at 9:15 a.m. on Mar. 15, court records show.

