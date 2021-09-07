Contact Us
GOT HIM! Serial Arsonist Arrested For Fires In Dauphin, Perry Counties

Jillian Pikora
Tyler Kapp.
Tyler Kapp. Photo Credit: Perry County Prison

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged for setting at least seven fires in Dauphin and Perry counties, according to Harrisburg police.

Tyler Joseph Kapp was arrested for several fires in the Allison Hill neighborhood as well as two fires in Maryville set in May and June.

Police continue to investigate several other incidents of arson believed to possibly be started by Kapp.

One blaze of the seven fires he has been found responsible for thus far was serious, and could easily have turned deadly.

The 13th Street fire was started while people were asleep, luckily they all escaped.

Immediately after that fire, investigators determined Kapp to be a possible suspect, but he suddenly disappeared.

Then the Perry County fires started and the investigators determined the suspect was the same person-- Kapp.

He has already been arrested for those fires and is being held in the Perry County Prison.

Kapp admitted to being responsible for several of the fires he is accused of setting.

He is charged with the following:

  • F2 Arson-Intent Destroy Unoccupied Building (2 Counts)
  • F3 Reckless Burning or Exploding - places
  • uninhabited or unoccupied structure in danger of damage or destroy (2 Counts)
  • F3 Criminal Mischief/Damage Property Intent, Reckless, Or Negligence
  • M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person (2 Counts)

His next court date is Aug. 5 at 9 a.m.

