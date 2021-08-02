Contact Us
date 2021-08-02
GOT HER! Woman, 46, Arrested For Fatal Shooting In Harrisburg, Area Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Stanley Cooksey and Latosha Stoney.
A 46-year-old Harrisburg woman has been charged in connection with the shooting death of Stanley Cooksey.

Latosha Stoney was taken into custody and charged with criminal homicide in connection to the death of Stanley Cooksey on Thursday.

Cooksey was shot and killed inside of a residence in the 2100 block of North 5th Street on July 7, which occurred just after midnight, as Daily Voice previously reported.

She has been held in the Dauphin County prison without bail, per Pennsylvania law for homicide.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 9 at 9 a.m.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. 

