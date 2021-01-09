Contact Us
Goat Causes Temporary Closure Of Pennsylvania Turnpike In Harrisburg

Jillian Pikora
Goat.
Goat. Photo Credit: Pixabay

It’s not April Fool’s Day and it was not a hitchhiker you may have seen on the turnpike, it really was a goat.

The goat was spotted near the shoulder of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Harrisburg near mile marker 247.1 on Wednesday around 7:15 a.m., according to both the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

Traffic along the turnpike was temporarily stopped in the area for about 45 minutes, the road has since reopened according to the PA Turnpike Commission.

Details about the reopening and the status of the goat have not been released.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

