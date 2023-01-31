Girl Missing Over 25 Days Might Be In Harrisburg, Police Say

A girl who has been missing for over 25 days is being searched for in Harrisburg.

West Shore Regional Police are attempting to locate Alayjah Sha'dae Cicile Williams.

"Williams ran away from home on January 6, 2023," WSRPD announced on Monday, Jan, 30.

The police believe she is in the Harrisburg Area.

Where she was last seen, her age, and her physical description were not released.

Anyone who has information on Williams's whereabouts is asked to call the WSRPD at 717-238-9676.

