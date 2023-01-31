Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Saudi National Who Drove Stolen NJ School Bus To PA Kept Anti-Semitic Journals: Feds
News

Girl Missing Over 25 Days Might Be In Harrisburg, Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Alayjah Sha'dae Cicile Williams.
Alayjah Sha'dae Cicile Williams. Photo Credit: West Shore Regional PD

A girl who has been missing for over 25 days is being searched for in Harrisburg. 

West Shore Regional Police are attempting to locate Alayjah Sha'dae Cicile Williams.

"Williams ran away from home on January 6, 2023," WSRPD announced on Monday, Jan, 30. 

The police believe she is in the Harrisburg Area. 

Where she was last seen, her age, and her physical description were not released. 

Anyone who has information on Williams's whereabouts is asked to call the WSRPD at 717-238-9676.

to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.