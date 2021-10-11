Contact Us
Fully Vaccinated PA Senator, Who Might Running For Governor, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Senator Jake Corman
Senator Jake Corman Photo Credit: Facebook (Senator Jake Corman)

A Pennsylvania state senator, who is supposedly about to announce a bid to run for governor, has announced he has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released by his office.

State Senator Jake Corman, a Republican representing Bellefonte, Centre County, is fully vaccinated and appeared on the Senate floor the day prior to testing positive, according to a release from his office and Senior Reporter for City and State PA, Justin Sweitzer.

“In an overabundance of caution, Senator Corman has routinely been tested throughout the pandemic,” as stated in the release. “He will continue to work while quarantining at home. His symptoms are mild, and he looks forward to a complete recovery.”

“This is a personal health matter and our office won’t have any further comment,” the release concluded.

The President Pro Tempore, Sen. Corman was expected to announce his run for governor this week, according to Sweitzer.

