Fugitive Found In Dauphin County Train Car, Police Say

A man who stole items from a dollar store, fled from police only to be found on a train car in another county the next morning, according to Altoona police.

Christopher Shane Catich, 26, of Roaring Spring, was arrested by police for a second time in 24-hours on Thursday morning.

The officers first apprehended Catich after being called to a report of a suspicious person at the Dollar General Store located on 1013 North 4th Avenue in Altoona, Juniata County on Wednesday shortly after 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, store employees informed officers that Catich had been in the store for hours and was frequently checking the surveillance cameras.

Officers located Catich and found several stolen items in his pants.

He was arrested for retail theft, handcuffed behind his back and placed into the back of a marked police cruiser while police wrapped up their investigation of the incident.

“Catich shattered the rear driver's side window of the police cruiser and crawled out of the vehicle, fleeing on foot,” police said in a statement released on the department’s Facebook page.

He apparently ran to a nearby rail yard, where he spotted a Norfolk Southern train and decided to hide in a rail car.

He was located by authorities Thursday morning in Dauphin County, still in handcuffs.

He has been charged with the following:

Felony Escape

Flight to Avoid Apprehension

Retail Theft

Theft

Receiving Stolen Property

Criminal Mischief

Catich already had a long criminal record in Blair County for traffic violations, retail theft an drug possession.

He is in custody in Dauphin County as arrangements are made to transport him back to Blair County for arraignment, at the time of publishing.

