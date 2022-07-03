Fort Lauderdale's First Openly Gay Police Chief With PA Ties Fired For Discrimination: Report

"Which one is blacker?" a native Pennsylvanian allegedly asked while handling promotions as an assistant chief of police in Florida, ABC News reports.

Larry Scirotto, 48, was fired by City Manager Chris Lagerbloom last week after approximately six months on the job, according to the outlet citing a city of Fort Lauderdale news release. An investigation apparently showed he was bias in hiring whoever had the darkest skin tone.

The firing comes after months of Scirotto — who is mixed-race — being complained about by his peers for hiring and promoting based on race as part of "an improper minority-first approach," the outlet says.

“Overall, there is a very divisive atmosphere within the department based on the perception the chief is intentionally using race, gender and sexual orientation as attributes necessary for promotions,” the investigative report states, according to ABC news.

“While the goal to diversify is an important and laudable goal it must be accomplished in a legally permissible manner."

Assistant chief Luis Alvarez, has been appointed acting chief, according to the city. Scirotto was the city's first openly gay member of the police force.

