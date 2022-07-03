Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Breaking News: Baby Rescued From Restaurant Roof Following Airborne Car Crash In PA: Reports
News

Fort Lauderdale's First Openly Gay Police Chief With PA Ties Fired For Discrimination: Report

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Larry Scirotto
Larry Scirotto Photo Credit: Fort Lauderdale police

"Which one is blacker?"  a native Pennsylvanian allegedly asked while handling promotions as an assistant chief of police in Florida, ABC News reports.

Larry Scirotto, 48, was fired by City Manager Chris Lagerbloom last week after approximately six months on the job, according to the outlet citing a city of Fort Lauderdale news release. An investigation apparently showed he was bias in hiring whoever had the darkest skin tone.

The firing comes after months of Scirotto — who is mixed-race — being complained about by his peers for hiring and promoting based on race as part of "an improper minority-first approach," the outlet says. 

“Overall, there is a very divisive atmosphere within the department based on the perception the chief is intentionally using race, gender and sexual orientation as attributes necessary for promotions,” the investigative report states, according to ABC news. 

“While the goal to diversify is an important and laudable goal it must be accomplished in a legally permissible manner."

Assistant chief Luis Alvarez, has been appointed acting chief, according to the city. Scirotto was the city's first openly gay member of the police force.

Click here to read more from ABC News.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.