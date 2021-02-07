Fort From The Seven Years War Uncovered In Dauphin County

An archaeological dig in Dauphin County has unearthed a fort dating back to the Seven Years War.

At the 172 acre Fort Halifax Park, a two week long dig has revealed a much older fort which was first built in 1756.

The original fort was home to 30 recruits of the Augusta Regiment for less than a year due to concerns over a possible attack of French and Native American forces.

The fort was abandoned until it was dismantled in the summer of 1763, according to archaeologists from Juniata College who worked on the dig.

The building materials were moved downriver for repurposing. A local farmer plowed over any remaining evidence that the fort had been there.

In addition to the fort many artifacts were found, including the following:

Muskets and rifles shots

Stoneware fragments

Coins

Nails

Various metal tools and items such a pipe parts

One of the most impressive pieces found at the archaeological dig is a French Liard-- a coin used in French occupied Austria and the Netherlands-- that was minted in France in 1655.

Massive river rock that would have required several people or horses to move, and were possibly used to create the base of the fort were also found.

Archeologists believe location to construct the fort was for easy access to timber, an area sawmill and water.

The original fort was made of approximately 200 squared logs, each 30 feet long, constructed in a traditional-style stockade fort.

This was the sixth dig at the park.

The last major dig at the park yielded, "a rare artifact from the site, a copper charm with an Arabic inscription" according to the school.

The charm is on loan to the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia.

On Thursday, this year's dig site was clear up, awaiting future expeditions.

