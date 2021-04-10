Former US Navy Sailor With Ties to Central PA Dies Of COVID

A daughter is asking her community for help after her father loses his battle against COVID-19.

Brandon C. Smith, 50, of Swatara Township, died at UPMC Pinnacle in Harrisburg on Sept. 29 at 1:15 a.m., according to his daughter.

His daughter, Jordan Williams was at his side when he passed after a two and a half week long battle with COVID-19 with pneumonia.

Smith was the son of the late Lloyd V. “Jack” Smith and Sheryl L. “Sherry” (Dickinson) Heim, of Mechanicsburg, according to his obituary.

He attended Central Dauphin East High School.

Smith served in the US Navy, serving on the USS JFK and will be buried with Military Honors rendered by the Cumberland County Honor Guard.

Since then he wanted at Cafe on Cocoa, but he most recently was employed as the Regional Sales Manager for Weaber Lumber Co. in Lebanon.

He was a member of the Susquehanna Yacht Club.

Smith "enjoyed touring New York wineries, cooking and entertaining, spending time with his family and many friends, boating and the occasional cigar," as stated in his obituary.

Brandon is survived by his daughter, Jordan Williams, of Columbia, SC; his brother, Lloyd V. Smith III, of Schwenksville; his sister, Lauren V. Williams, of Mechanicsburg; and a large extended family as well as many friends.

His daughter is "now faced with the challenges of paying for various expenses that come with losing a loved one," as stated on a GoFundMe campaign page she started to cover those expenses.

The campaign has raised $4,710 of its $10,000 goal as of Monday afternoon.

His memorial and funeral services are scheduled to be held at Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Linglestown Road in Harrisburg on Tuesday starting at 11 a.m.

He will be interred at Rolling Green Cemetery in Camp Hill.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorial contributions to be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation at T2T.org.

If you are interested in donating to the GoFundMe campaign, you can do so here.

