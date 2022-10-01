Former Steeler Antonio Brown Caught Exposing Himself At Hotel Pool: Report

A former Pittsburgh Steelers player with a history of misconduct was caught on video exposing himself at a hotel pool, the New York Post reports.

Antonio Brown, 34, was all smiles when he stuck his bare butt in a woman's face and flaunted his penis in her direction at the Armani Hotel in Dubai on May 14, according to footage obtained by the outlet.

The All-Pro wide receiver was asked to leave following the incident and had apparently been the subject of complaints from hotel guests for failing to follow UAE guidelines and laws, the outlet says.

Brown was drafted by the Steelers in 2010, but he was traded eight years later due to several off-field incidents, including a confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock and sexual assault allegations, multiple reports say.

The now-free agent last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but was released in 2021 after stripping off his uniform and running off of the field during a game against the New York Jets.

Click here for more from the NY Post.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.