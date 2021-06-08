Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Breaking News: Pa. Man Accused Of Rape, Making Child Porn Was Vocal About Depression On Facebook
News

Former PA Police Chief Charged With Attempted Rape Barred From Working In Law Enforcement

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
George Mouchette.
George Mouchette. Photo Credit: LinkedIn- George A. Mouchette

An agreement has been reached in an attempted rape case against the former Middletown Borough Chief of police, according to the Dauphin County district attorney.

George Mouchette, 51, of Hummelstown, was charged Aug 21, 2018 in connection with an attempted raped.

Mouchette was accused of sexually assaulting a woman while in uniform in his office in the Middletown police station at 300 East Emaus Street on Aug. 13, 2018.

Mouchette was suspended without pay from the day that the charges were filed against him.

"Mouchette was appointed the borough’s interim police chief in January 2017 to replace John Bey, who had resigned from the position," according to Press and Journal. "Borough council made Mouchette permanent chief on Aug. 7, 2017 at an annual salary of $96,000."

His charges were as follows:

  • F2 Aggravated Indecent Assault Without Consent
  • F1 Criminal Attempt - Rape Forcible Compulsion
  • M1 Unlawful Restraint/ Serious Bodily Injury

The Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo filed a request for Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition with the permission of the victim.

ARDs are typically used to in DUI cases and are not an admission of guilt.

This ARD requires one-year probation and 25 hours of community service, as well as having a court issue a permanent barring of Mouchette from holding any law enforcement position.

The Dauphin County District Court issued the requested order on Aug. 4.

The ARD will never be expunged from the magisterial dockets.

The request for the ARD cannot be removed by the Dauphin County Clerk of Courts until Jan. 1, 2040.

The District Attorney lauded the courage of the victim throughout the case, which was delayed due to the pandemic.

The Mouchette now resides in the 2030 block of East Arizona Street in Philadelphia.

Mouchette was the chief and an employee of the police department until earlier this week. The borough has notified him that his employment has been terminated once the ARD was issued.

Sgt. Dennis Morris became the acting interim chief on Sept. 4, 2018.

Bill Baldwin was hired shortly after as the department's Public Safety Director.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.