Fire That Left 2 Children, 2 Men Dead Ruled Murder-Suicide Says Dauphin County Coroner

A fatal fire in Steelton was a murder-suicide, as stated by Dauphin County coroner Graham Hetrick during a press conference on Tuesday.

The fire happened at 441 South Front Street above Raja Market in Steelton on Friday around 6:15 a.m., as Daily Voice previously reported.

A grandfather Jafar Afshar, 67, committed suicide by using an accelerant to light his second story apartment on fire, burning his son and grandchildren alive, along with himself.

The son was Saeed Afshar, 36, died along with his two children, 5 and 8-years-olds.

The victims died of thermal burns and smoke inhalation.

No one was physically harmed before the fire.

It is thought the son and grandchildren were asleep at the time of the fire.

The coroner also spoke about how concerned he is about the rise of violence and normalization of crime in the country.

He said it is disturbing how normal this level of violence is becoming, but stated mental health and "previously observed usual behavior" may have been a factor in why the grandfather did this.

The coroner assisted in carrying a burned child from the scene.

The fire remains under investigation by the Pennsylvania State police fire marshal.

