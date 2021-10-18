Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice
Fire Breaks Out PA Historical Center Hours After 250 Year Anniversary

Jillian Pikora
Dauphin-Middle Paxton Historical Society Center fire
Dauphin-Middle Paxton Historical Society Center fire Photo Credit: Christopher Crum

Hours after a central Pennsylvania community gathered to celebrate it's 250 anniversary, the historical society building, which housed all the archives, burned.

Dauphin-Middle Paxton Historical Society hosted the Dauphin Boro 250 anniversary celebration on Saturday, only to have many of the historical archives and much of the building destroyed in a massive fire early Sunday morning.

Crews were called to a fire at the Dauphin-Middle Paxton Historical Society's building at 5:15 a.m., according to fire chief for Dauphin-Middle Paxton Fire Company Robert Rusbatch.

The society is mourning the loss of the building and archives but says "we are thankful that no one was hurt and no lives were lost."

The building itself is also historic, as it served as a school house in the area since the mid-1800s.

You can still view some of the exhibits that were in the Dauphin-Middle Paxton Historical Society's museum at it's website.

Some of the historic items were recovered by crews at the scene, according to social media posts.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

