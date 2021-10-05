Fatal I-76, PA Turnpike, Crash Victim Identified

The man who died in Monday morning’s fatal turnpike crash has been identified.

A utility truck crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-76 by mile marker 246.6 at 9:17 a.m. according to PA Turnpike officials.

The utility truck driver died at the scene and a coroner was called, according to Emergency Dispatch Services.

The driver has been identified by officials as Kevin Hostetter, 36 of Myerstown, Lebanon County, according to WGAL News 8.

Traffic was diverted to Route 283, I-83 and I-81 for hours.

The turnpike reopened just before 3 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.

There is no word on the condition of the other driver as of 5 p.m. on Monday.

