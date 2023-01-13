Ex-Corrections Officer Charged For Assaulting Inmate At Dauphin County Prison: Authorities

A former Dauphin County Prison correctional officer was charged on Friday, January 13, 2023. with misdemeanor indecent assault regarding contact with an inmate late last year, authorities say.

Donald Drybola Jr., 47, of Gettysburg, worked as a correctional officer for 21 months "prior to his separation from the county on Dec. 9," Dauphin County Communication Director Brett Hambright stated in a release Friday evening. "The inmate consent to the alleged indecent contact because of Drybola’s position as a correctional officer."

Details about the incident were not released, although an inmate died at the prison just before Christmas, Drybola had "separated" from the department of corrections on Dec. 9, according to Hambright.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the District Attorney’s Office investigated and filed charges Friday afternoon. As required under Pennsylvania law, the Magisterial District Judge issued a summons requiring the defendant to appear at a preliminary hearing on the charge.

