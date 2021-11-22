Escaped Prisoner Sought In Lancaster County

A reward is being offered for a woman who escaped custody while being treated at Harrisburg Hospital, according to an official Dauphin County release.

Police are searching for Autum Flowers, 34, Columbia, Lancaster County, who escaped while under the watchful eye of two Dauphin County prison corrections officers early Monday morning, the release states.

Flowers was arrested Nov. 11 on drugs-related charges including possession with intent to deliver, according to the release and court documents.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered by Dauphin County CrimeStoppers for information leading to the arrest of Flowers.

Anyone with information on Flowers' locations is asked to contact police.

The two corrections officers are on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation, as stated in the release.

“We are actively working to determine how this happened and will take steps to minimize the chance it can happen again,” Warden Gregory Briggs said.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office is investigating to determine how Flowers eluded the guards, according to the release.

