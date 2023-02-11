Drunk Mom With Infant In Car Slams Into Harrisburg Church On Christmas Day, Police Say

A 10-month-old infant was in the backseat when their mom drunkenly slammed into the Harrisburg Korean Presbyterian Church on Christmas Day 2022, police announced on Feb. 9, 2023.

Kayla C. Kellam "had been traveling on Route 15 South when she lost control of the vehicle, went through the grass median for the off ramp at Slate Hill Road, through a chain link fence and struck the Harrisburg Korean Presbyterian Church," on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, the Lower Allen Township police announced the after her arrest.

When police arrived at the church located at 1127 Slate Hill Road, they found Kellam's black and yellow Dodge Durango was found resting against the building.

The vehicle "had severe damage to the front end" and Kellam, who was sitting on the steps of the church, "showed visible signs of alcohol intoxication," police say. "Kellam's 10 month-old was also found inside the vehicle, unharmed."

The 26-year-old's blood alcohol content was found to be .122%. Charges were filed for DUI: General Impaired/Incapable of Driving Safely -First Offense, DUI: High Rate of Alcohol (BAC.10 - <.16) First Offense, and Endangering Welfare of Children -Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense and an arrest warrant was been issued but not served until Feb. 9.

She was released on her own recognizance and her preliminary hearing was scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Christopher Delozier on March 23, 2023,3 at 9:30 a.m., according to her court docket.

