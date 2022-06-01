Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
News

Drug Bust In Central PA Yields $6,000 In Crack Cocaine, Marijuana, Guns, Arrests: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Weapons and drugs seized by police
Weapons and drugs seized by police Photo Credit: Steelton PD

Two men were arrested and over $6,000 worth of illegal drugs and guns were seized in a warranted search  of a central Pennsylvania home on Thursday morning, according to a release by police.

Steelton Borough Police, assisted by the Dauphin County Drug Task Force and the Dauphin County Crisis Response Team, warranted search of a residence in the 300 block of South 4th Street on Thursday morning, according the release.   

Officers recovered over $6,000 in crack cocaine, along with marijuana, a handgun, and an assault rifle, as stated in the release. 

Richard Blazevic Jr. and Toni Diller were arrested and charged against them are pending, according to police.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.