Drug Bust In Central PA Yields $6,000 In Crack Cocaine, Marijuana, Guns, Arrests: Police

Two men were arrested and over $6,000 worth of illegal drugs and guns were seized in a warranted search of a central Pennsylvania home on Thursday morning, according to a release by police.

Steelton Borough Police, assisted by the Dauphin County Drug Task Force and the Dauphin County Crisis Response Team, warranted search of a residence in the 300 block of South 4th Street on Thursday morning, according the release.

Officers recovered over $6,000 in crack cocaine, along with marijuana, a handgun, and an assault rifle, as stated in the release.

Richard Blazevic Jr. and Toni Diller were arrested and charged against them are pending, according to police.

